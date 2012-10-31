FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcaster CME: ad spending decline to continue
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 31, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Broadcaster CME: ad spending decline to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises (CME) expects a decline in advertising spending to continue in the fourth quarter and revenue falling in 2012 to between $750 million and $800 million, it said on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said advertising spending in its central and eastern European markets declined 7 percent in the third quarter, the same as in the first half of the year.

Earlier, CME cut its outlook for 2012 core profit (OIBDA) to $130 million to $140 million.

The company last year posted $864.8 million in revenue and core profit of $167 million. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Kahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.