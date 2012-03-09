CME to offer extra safeguards for swaps, not futures

* Extra protection may cost more, will be optional: CME

* CME: Same type of system may not work for futures

By Ann Saphir

CHICAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc is set to offer sophisticated swaps users an extra layer of protection for cash used to back cleared trades, but the exchange giant has no plans to make similar accommodations for users of its three major futures markets.

That is despite a resurgence of concern over the safety of money held by futures brokers after regulators still cannot find $1.6 billion of customer assets that went missing the wake of MF Global’s failure more than four months ago.

With new rules looming that will force much of the $700 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market into clearinghouses like those run by CME, swaps users are clamoring for the same kind of safeguards they now have in the unregulated market.

CME is preparing to give them just that, clearinghouse chief Kim Taylor said in an interview. Swaps users will get the option of stashing their money in bank accounts that their brokers cannot touch, she said.

“Certain segments of the customers are being very clear about the fact that they have the third-party custody arrangements in place now on their bilateral business,” Taylor said. “We fully intend to offer this as an option.”

CME has said MF Global improperly dipped into customer money to plug its own shortfalls. Keeping money at third-party banks would prevent such misuse.

But even uses of customer money deemed proper in the futures world - such as forcing non-defaulting clients to share in the losses of others - would be off-limits under CME’s opt-in plan for swaps users.

With swaps clearing a potentially lucrative new business line, CME is eager to win the confidence of dealers like Goldman Sachs and funds like Vanguard Group Inc as they pick where to send their business once mandated clearing kicks in.

Under rules finalized in January, cash backing cleared swaps will be kept “legally segregated but operationally commingled.” That is Commodity Futures Trading Commission jargon for allowing brokers to pool the funds, but forcing them to keep track of whose assets are whose.

The arrangement is aimed at making it easier to disentangle one customer’s assets from another‘s, safeguarding them in the event of a default and returning them quickly to their rightful owners.

As MF Global careened toward failure, many customers tried to pull their assets but found they were unable to. After MF Global, it took about a week for CME to transfer collateral to new brokers.

Still, many swaps dealers believe the CFTC rules do not go far enough to protect their money. In the over-the-counter derivatives world, keeping money to back a bilateral swap at a neutral third party is common practice, and it is this model that CME proposing to emulate.

CME is far from ready, or willing, to apply the same system to its bread-and-butter futures markets.

That is because futures users include not only the biggest, most sophisticated global banks and money funds but also a wide range of potentially less sophisticated users, including grain elevator operators, cotton growers, retirees and individual traders.

Those traders may not be able to wire money instantly or otherwise keep up with the pace needed to make separate accounts feasible, Taylor said. And the futures industry has many more players, making the problem that much more complex, she said.

Under futures industry rules, customer funds are pooled in an account controlled by their broker, and if one customer defaults, all customers potentially share in the loss.

The CFTC is considering applying the swaps model of collateral separation to the futures industry in the wake of MF Global.

Some large participants, including Vanguard, want it.

But doing so would not protect customers from the risk of fraud or malfeasance on the part of their brokers, Taylor said in the interview, nor would it necessarily always shield them from having to pay for the default of a fellow customer.

The extra layer of protection from third-party custody arrangements would, Taylor said, but it is an option that CME is only planning for swaps users.

Even among this smaller group of customers, it is not clear how many will opt in.

“We wouldn’t want this to be a requirement, because it is going to involve costs,” Taylor said, adding that customers would ask: “‘Given the extra protections that I‘m getting, is it worth the costs that I‘m paying for them?’ That decision will be different for every customer.”