CME lifts force majeure for most Illinois River grain terminals
July 9, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

CME lifts force majeure for most Illinois River grain terminals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - CME Group on Thursday said force majeure was no longer in effect at a majority of Illinois River terminals that are regular for Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures delivery.

However, the exchange said force majeure conditions due to high water and flooding persisted at some delivery points that might prevent those facilities from loading.

At those locations, under CBOT rules, shippers must arrange for grain to be loaded at another regular facility not under force majeure. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

