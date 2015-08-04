CME lifts force majeure for all Illinois River grain terminals

CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - CME Group has lifted its declaration of force majeure at all Illinois River terminals that are regular for Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures delivery, the exchange said in a notice on Tuesday.

CME declared force majeure on June 17 due to high water and flooding that made it impossible for the terminals, which are delivery points for CBOT corn and soy futures, to load grain.

The exchange lifted force majeure at a majority of stations on July 22 as river levels dropped. All terminals are now able to load out, CME said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)