FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CME announces five-for-one stock split
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 11:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-CME announces five-for-one stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - CME Group on Thursday announced a five-for-one split of its common stock, hoping to attract new investors.

The futures exchange operator, which owns the 164-year-old Chicago Board of Trade and offers trading on assets from oil to interest rates, said the split would take the form of a 400 percent stock dividend to be paid on July 20 to shareholders of record on July 10.

“We believe that splitting CME Group stock will appeal to a broader, more diverse mix of investor portfolios,” Executive Chairman and President Terry Duffy said in a statement. “By making our shares attractive to more people, we have potential to further expand the base of ownership.”

The move came after shareholders complained at the CME’s annual meeting on Wednesday about a drop in the share price.

CME shares have sagged recently amid concerns about lackluster trading volumes and regulatory uncertainty.

CME stock closed up $2.65 to $256.16 on Thursday. It hit a 52-week high of $304.61 on March 21.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.