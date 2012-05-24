UPDATE 1-CME announces five-for-one stock split

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - CME Group on Thursday announced a five-for-one split of its common stock, hoping to attract new investors.

The futures exchange operator, which owns the 164-year-old Chicago Board of Trade and offers trading on assets from oil to interest rates, said the split would take the form of a 400 percent stock dividend to be paid on July 20 to shareholders of record on July 10.

“We believe that splitting CME Group stock will appeal to a broader, more diverse mix of investor portfolios,” Executive Chairman and President Terry Duffy said in a statement. “By making our shares attractive to more people, we have potential to further expand the base of ownership.”

The move came after shareholders complained at the CME’s annual meeting on Wednesday about a drop in the share price.

CME shares have sagged recently amid concerns about lackluster trading volumes and regulatory uncertainty.

CME stock closed up $2.65 to $256.16 on Thursday. It hit a 52-week high of $304.61 on March 21.