CME says takes emergency action on price limits after Swiss franc moves
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

CME says takes emergency action on price limits after Swiss franc moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc has taken emergency action to ease its rules for adjusting trading limits following extreme moves in the Swiss franc futures market last week, the exchange operator said on Wednesday.

CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade, authorized its Global Command Center to adjust or remove daily price limits for its products and to determine whether a specified trading halt will be observed, according to a notice from the company.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

