WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - CME Group is expected on Wednesday to submit a revamped request to expand grain trading to 21 hours per day, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The request, which will be submitted to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will replace an earlier request to expand grain trading to 22 hours a day.

That request was withdrawn earlier on Wednesday, amid pressure from grain groups to scale back proposed trading hours.