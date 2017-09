NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The CME Group said that it paused trading in some Treasuries futures for five seconds on Friday, ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for July.

CME spokesman Michael Shore said that the firm had “stop logic events” in the 10- and 30-year Treasuries futures contracts at 8:29:57 a.m. EDT, three seconds before the employment report was released.