UPDATE 1-CME paused Treasuries futures trading before jobs report
August 2, 2013

UPDATE 1-CME paused Treasuries futures trading before jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The CME Group said that it paused trading in some Treasuries futures for five seconds on Friday, ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for July.

CME spokesman Michael Shore said that the firm had “stop logic events” in the 10- and 30-year Treasuries futures contracts at 8:29:57 a.m. EDT, three seconds before the employment report was released.

About 173,000 10-year Treasury contracts traded in the minute before the jobs report came out, with several large trades in the seconds before the halts.

The CME’s halts generally occur after a number of trades come in that would cause the contract in question to trade outside a certain defined range.

Treasuries prices gained on Friday after the data showed that employers added 162,000 jobs in July, fewer than economists had expected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
