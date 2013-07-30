CME to list short-dated new-crop options on KC wheat

July 30 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, operator of the Chicago Board of Trade, said on Tuesday it will launch new short-dated new-crop options on KC hard red winter wheat futures.

If approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the options will start trading on Aug. 26.

Trading on short-dated new-crop options on corn and soybean began in 2012.

The KC HRW short-dated new-crop options are options on the July 2014 futures contract, CME said in a statement. The options will be traded on the Chicago trading floor and CME Globex.