China Machinery Engineering prices HK IPO at top of range

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) has priced its initial public offering in Hong Kong at the top end of its marketed range, raising about $500 million, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Beijing-based, state-owned contractor sold 718 million shares at HK$5.40 each, according the same source. This is at the top end of the HK$4.10 to HK$5.40 range pitched to investors in a prospectus released on Dec. 10.

Five cornerstone investors, including People’s Insurance Co. (Group) of China Ltd, bought a combined $165 million of shares in the IPO, according to the same prospectus, which also said the firm plans to start trading on Dec. 21.

ABC International, BOC International, CIMB Securities and ICBC International jointly managed the sale, the document shows. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Robert Birsel)