FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Machinery Engineering prices HK IPO at top of range
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 15, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

China Machinery Engineering prices HK IPO at top of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) has priced its initial public offering in Hong Kong at the top end of its marketed range, raising about $500 million, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Beijing-based, state-owned contractor sold 718 million shares at HK$5.40 each, according the same source. This is at the top end of the HK$4.10 to HK$5.40 range pitched to investors in a prospectus released on Dec. 10.

Five cornerstone investors, including People’s Insurance Co. (Group) of China Ltd, bought a combined $165 million of shares in the IPO, according to the same prospectus, which also said the firm plans to start trading on Dec. 21.

ABC International, BOC International, CIMB Securities and ICBC International jointly managed the sale, the document shows. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.