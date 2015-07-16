FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group expands lean hogs daily trading limits
July 16, 2015 / 10:48 PM / 2 years ago

CME Group expands lean hogs daily trading limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - The CME Group Inc, the world’s largest livestock futures exchange, will expand trading limits for lean hog futures effective on Aug. 31, the exchange said on Thursday.

Pending review by the Chicago Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), maximum daily price limits for CME lean hogs will be increased by 1.5 cents per lb to 4.5 cents on the next business day if any of the first three contracts settle at the current 3-cent limit.

If none of the first three contracts settle at the expanded limit the next business day, daily limits for all months will return back to 3-cents on the following day of business.

During the last two days of trading, the expiring month contract shall be excluded from triggering expanded limits, the exchange said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
