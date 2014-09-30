MOVES-CME Group hires three people to expand international business

Sept 30 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, has appointed three people to key positions to expand its international business.

William Knottenbelt was named international senior managing director. He will focus on growing the firm’s core business, customer relationships, and new opportunities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and Latin America. Knottenbelt will report to Chief Commercial Officer Bryan Durkin. Knottenbelt joined the CME Group in 2011 and previously led its European business.

Kevin Collins was appointed managing director of international client development and sales. He will lead sales across asset classes for EMEA, Asia and Latin America and will also report to Durkin. Collins joined the company in 2012 and previously led the sales team covering global banks.

Martin Fraenkel was named global head of energy and will focus on the company’s energy strategy in the United States and other countries. He will report to Derek Sammann, who is the global head of commodities and options products. Fraenkel joined the company in 2013 and was managing director, international energy. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)