FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME Group quarterly profit falls on lackluster trading
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 9:12 PM / 5 years ago

CME Group quarterly profit falls on lackluster trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc fourth-quarter profit fell as trading sagged, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s renewed commitment to low rates for another two and a half years.

The Chicago-based exchange operator said on Tuesday its net income was $167 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $745.9 million a year earlier, or $2.25 a share. Revenue fell to $660.9 million from $736.5 million.

Stripping out one-time items for both quarters, earnings in the fourth quarter were 63 cents a share, in line with analyst expectations.

Trading in the fourth quarter fell 13 percent to a daily average of 10.2 million. The view that short-term borrowing costs will stay near zero until mid-2015 muted interest in contracts tied to lending rates, like futures on Treasuries and fed funds. Trading in contracts tied to stock indexes also fell.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.