CME Group says Q1 profit falls
May 2, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

CME Group says Q1 profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc’s first-quarter profit fell from a year earlier, dragged down by a slump in trading in some of its more lucrative products, the world’s largest futures exchange operator said on Thursday.

The owner of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade said net income declined to $235.8 million, or 71 cents a share, from $266.6 million, or 80 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, including a $12 million expense due to currency losses, profit was 73 cents a share.

Revenue fell to $718.6 million from $774.6 million.

