Futures market operator CME Group's profit rises 11 pct

April 28 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, reported an 11.3 percent rise in quarterly profit as a rout in the energy markets boosted trading volume.

Net income rose to $367.8 million, or $1.09 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $330.4 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share.

Total revenue rose nearly 11 percent to $934.2 million. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)