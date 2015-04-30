FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group profit rises 24 pct on higher trading volumes
April 30, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

CME Group profit rises 24 pct on higher trading volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures exchange operator, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit due to increased trading volumes.

Net income attributable to CME Group rose to $330.4 million, or 98 cents a share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $266.8 million, or 79 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.4 percent to $842.7 million.

CME, the owner of the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said average daily trading volume in the quarter rose 10 percent to 15 million contracts. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

