FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME says technical issue from technology upgrade caused trade halt
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

CME says technical issue from technology upgrade caused trade halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, said on Monday that a technical issue resulting from planned software reconfigurations had caused its latest electronic trading outage.

The reconfigurations were made over the weekend as part of “ongoing technology enhancement projects,” CME said in a statement.

The company, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and New York Mercantile Exchange, was forced to delay the start of trade on its electronic Globex platform by four hours on Aug. 24. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.