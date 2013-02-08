FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arch Capital to enter U.S. mortgage insurance market
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Arch Capital to enter U.S. mortgage insurance market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Arch Capital Group Ltd said its U.S. subsidiary Arch U.S. MI will acquire CMG Mortgage Insurance Co and the operating platform of PMI Mortgage Insurance Co for about $300 million to enter the U.S. mortgage insurance market.

Additional amounts may be paid based on the actual results of CMG MI’s pre-closing portfolio over an agreed upon period, Bermuda-based Arch Capital said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close within 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals, Arch Capital said.

Shares of Arch Capital closed at $47.51 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.