FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's CML HealthCare to exit diagnostic imaging business
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 11:35 AM / in 5 years

Canada's CML HealthCare to exit diagnostic imaging business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - CML HealthCare Inc said it plans to sell its diagnostic imaging business and has started talks with potential buyers, three months after the company agreed to sell its imaging business in Alberta for C$17 million ($17.3 million).

CML HealthCare wants to complete the sale of its diagnostic imaging business by the end of 2013, and plans to use the net proceeds to reduce debt and invest in its core laboratory services business.

CML runs 140 patient-service centres in Ontario and 94 imaging centres in Ontario and British Columbia.

Canada’s diagnostic imaging industry has come under pressure in recent months as budget deficits in many provinces force governments to review their healthcare funding programs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.