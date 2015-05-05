Community Health posts profit as more people gain insurance

May 5 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly net profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as it treated more patients with insurance obtained through state and federal marketplaces established under the Affordable Care Act.

The second-largest publicly traded hospital operator also said results reflected its integration of Health Management Associates, which the company bought in January 2014.

For the first quarter, Community Health reported net income of $79 million, or 68 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $112 million, or $1.05 cents a share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue increased 17.6 percent to $4.91 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)