FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Community Health posts profit as more people gain insurance
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Community Health posts profit as more people gain insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly net profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as it treated more patients with insurance obtained through state and federal marketplaces established under the Affordable Care Act.

The second-largest publicly traded hospital operator also said results reflected its integration of Health Management Associates, which the company bought in January 2014.

For the first quarter, Community Health reported net income of $79 million, or 68 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $112 million, or $1.05 cents a share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue increased 17.6 percent to $4.91 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.