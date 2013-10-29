China's Comac gets 20 more orders for its C919

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) has secured an order for 20 of its C919 planes, bringing total orders for China’s only homegrown commercial jet to 400.

Shanghai-based COMAC said the latest order is from the finance leasing arm of the Industrial Bank Co Ltd, making the Chinese lender its 16th client for the C919.

The first flight of the C919, which will compete with Airbus’s A320 and Boeing Co’s 737 family of aircraft, is expected to be conducted in 2015, according to COMAC officials.