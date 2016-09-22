Cinda AM hires banks for US dollar Additional Tier 1 bonds

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (IFR) - China Cinda Asset Management , rated A3/A-/A, has named Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cinda International, BOC International, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Credit Suisse as joint global coordinators for an offering of US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 notes.

It would be the first of China's four state-owned bad-loan managers to sell regulatory capital in the offshore bond market.

The JGCs are also bookrunners with CMB International, CICC HK Securities, Standard Chartered Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS, CCB International, ICBC International, China Merchants Securities (HK), ABC International, BOSC International, BoCom HK branch, CITIC CLSA Securities, Haitong International, CESHK, Essence International, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)