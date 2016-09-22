FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cinda AM hires banks for US dollar Additional Tier 1 bonds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

Cinda AM hires banks for US dollar Additional Tier 1 bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (IFR) - China Cinda Asset Management , rated A3/A-/A, has named Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cinda International, BOC International, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Credit Suisse as joint global coordinators for an offering of US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 notes.

It would be the first of China's four state-owned bad-loan managers to sell regulatory capital in the offshore bond market.

The JGCs are also bookrunners with CMB International, CICC HK Securities, Standard Chartered Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS, CCB International, ICBC International, China Merchants Securities (HK), ABC International, BOSC International, BoCom HK branch, CITIC CLSA Securities, Haitong International, CESHK, Essence International, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.