CITIC Capital launches up to $156 mln selldown in China Cinda-terms
April 9, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

CITIC Capital launches up to $156 mln selldown in China Cinda-terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - CITIC Capital Financial Holding launched on Thursday an up to $156 million selldown in bad debt manager China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

CITIC Capital is offering 229.22 million shares of China Cinda in an indicative range of HK$4.66 to HK$4.87 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 4.3 percent to Thursday’s close of HK$4.87, the terms showed.

CLSA and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners on the selldown. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
