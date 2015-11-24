China Energy Engineering to launch up to $1.96 bln HK IPO-IFR

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd (CEEC) is set to launch on Wednesday an up to $1.96 billion initial public offering, IFR reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The IPO will consist of 8.8 billion shares, 90 percent new shares issued by CEEC and 10 percent from China’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The shares will be offered in an indicative range of HK$1.59 ($0.2052) to HK$1.73 each.

CEEC, which provides engineering, procurement and construction services to energy companies in China, didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO details. ($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)