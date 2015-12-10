FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Energy Engineering set to open slightly lower in HK debut
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 10, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

China Energy Engineering set to open slightly lower in HK debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd (CEEC) were set to open marginally lower in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday after the company raised $1.8 billion in an initial public offering amid tepid investor demand for the deal.

CEEC was indicated to open at HK$1.54, compared with the HK$1.59 IPO price, which was at the bottom of a HK$1.59 to HK$1.73 marketing range. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.4 percent lower.

CEEC, which provides engineering, procurement and construction services to energy companies in China, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that demand from retail investors in the IPO accounted for just one third of the number of shares on offer, while the institutional tranche was moderately over-subscribed. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.