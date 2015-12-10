UPDATE 1-CEEC falls in debut, retail demand weak after banner year for HK IPOs

* Tepid retail demand for CEEC’s $1.8 bln IPO

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd (CEEC) dropped in their Hong Kong debut, after a rush of deals that has helped the city become the world’s biggest IPO market this year contributed to tepid retail demand.

CEEC’s $1.8 billion offering was Hong Kong’s fourth-largest IPO in a year that saw many deals in the fourth quarter. This year’s tally has risen to $22.8 billion so far, outstripping New York where companies have raised $17.7 billion - the first time it has done so in five years.

CEEC, which provides engineering and construction services to energy companies in China, was trading at HK$1.53 in Thursday morning trade, down 4 percent from its IPO price of HK$1.59 while the broader market was flat.

CEEC said in a filing that demand from retail investors in the IPO accounted for just one third of the number of shares on offer, while the institutional tranche was moderately over-subscribed.

Retail investors, who account for a relatively higher proportion of Hong Kong trading activity compared to developed markets, are key to the success of IPOs in the island city.

CEEC’s offering had priced at the bottom of its marketing range. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)