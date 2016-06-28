Deputy Shanghai mayor appointed GM of China Investment Corp - newspaper

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - The deputy mayor of Shanghai has been named general manager of China Investment Corp , the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the official Liberation Daily reported on Tuesday citing an unidentified source.

Tu Guangshao will replace Li Keping, who headed the fund for two years, reported the Shanghai government’s official newspaper.

Tu was previously head of Shanghai’s stock exchange, a deputy chair at China’s securities regulator and a central bank official.

China Investment Corp declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)