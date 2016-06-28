FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deputy Shanghai mayor appointed GM of China Investment Corp - newspaper
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Deputy Shanghai mayor appointed GM of China Investment Corp - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - The deputy mayor of Shanghai has been named general manager of China Investment Corp , the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the official Liberation Daily reported on Tuesday citing an unidentified source.

Tu Guangshao will replace Li Keping, who headed the fund for two years, reported the Shanghai government’s official newspaper.

Tu was previously head of Shanghai’s stock exchange, a deputy chair at China’s securities regulator and a central bank official.

China Investment Corp declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.