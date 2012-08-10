FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CN Rail gets support from miners for Quebec rail study
August 10, 2012

CN Rail gets support from miners for Quebec rail study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Ltd said it secured support from mining companies in northern Quebec to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed rail line to the isolated region for shipping iron ore.

Canadian National (CN), Canada’s biggest railroad, had said last month it would shelve plans to build the C$5 billion ($4.9 billion) rail line unless more miners signed deals with it.

The company, backed by Quebec’s public pension fund, is looking to build the 800-kilometer (500-mile) rail line from Port of Sept-Iles on the Gulf of St. Lawrence to a mining region north of Schefferville, Quebec. It needs junior miners to commit to filling rail cars with iron ore shipments before proceeding.

The rail operator said it will submit an application to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency for required permits for the project.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd, which owns 20 iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec, is one of the miners collaborating with CN on the project.

