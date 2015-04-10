CN Railway train in Alberta "incident" - spokesman

TORONTO, April 10 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway train was involved in an “incident” in the western Canadian province of Alberta, a spokesman for the country’s largest rail operator said on Friday, adding no further details were immediately available.

Several media outlets reported that a train carrying grain had derailed northeast of Calgary, Alberta, and that there were no injuries.

Separately on Friday, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said it had launched an investigation into the death of a CN employee in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday night. (Reporting by Susan Taylor, Editing by Franklin Paul)