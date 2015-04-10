FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada's TSB investigates death at CN Rail facility
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's TSB investigates death at CN Rail facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment and detail in paragraphs 4, 5; updates shares.)

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it has launched an investigation into the death of a Canadian National Railway Ltd employee in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday night.

The board said in a statement it was gathering information about the accident but gave no further details.

The railway, Canada’s largest, has suffered a spate of accidents in recent months, including a derailment of two crude-oil trains in the same area of northern Ontario within three weeks, raising the concern of government officials.

Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for the railway, said in an email the accident took place in the company’s Saskatoon rail yard at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. The company is investigating the incident.

“This is a tragic occurrence and our thoughts are with the employee’s family and friends,” he said.

Canadian National shares were up 0.9 percent to C$84.88 ($67) by midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

$1 = 1.2589 Canadian dollars Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Ted Botha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.