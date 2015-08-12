FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CN Rail CEO to take time away from company to treat throat tumor
August 12, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-CN Rail CEO to take time away from company to treat throat tumor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details about Canadian Pacific CEO, background)

TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday that its President and Chief Executive Claude Mongeau will be taking some time away from work to treat a rare type of tumor.

CN Rail, the country’s No. 1 railroad operator, said Mongeau will undergo surgery to remove the pre-cancerous throat tumor toward the end of August or early in September, and that he will require about three months of medical treatment and recovery.

The company said Mongeau intends to remain engaged with CN’s business as president and CEO, but that Luc Jobin, its chief financial officer, will coordinate with the company’s leadership team and board until Mongeau can return to work later this fall.

The announcement from CN Rail comes just a few weeks after CN’s smaller Canadian rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd told investors that its own CEO, Hunter Harrison, is recovering from a bout of pneumonia and from having stents implanted in order to improve circulation and reduce cramping in his legs.

CP said Harrison is expected to make a full recovery in a few weeks.

CN said that Mongeau will need about a month to heal after the surgery and that this will be followed by around six weeks of targeted radiation therapy to completely cure the illness so the tumor does not recur in the future. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernard Orr)

