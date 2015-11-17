FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CN Rail CEO expected to return to work in new year
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

CN Rail CEO expected to return to work in new year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday that President and Chief Executive Claude Mongeau, who has been off the job since August after the discovery of a rare type of tumor, is expected to return to work in the new year.

The company said Mongeau, who had successful surgery that month to remove a rare type of soft-tissue tumor, was doing well and was now in the last stages of his radiation treatment.

The country’s No. 1 railroad operator had said Mongeau required about three months of treatment and recovery, but would remain engaged in the business.

Chief Financial Officer Luc Jobin has been filling in for Mongeau. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.