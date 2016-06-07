FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CN Railway CEO Claude Mongeau to step down
June 7, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

CN Railway CEO Claude Mongeau to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said Chief Executive Claude Mongeau, who returned to work in January after a six-month sick leave, will step down at the end of this month.

Canada's biggest railway on Tuesday named Luc Jobin as its new president and CEO, effective July 1.

"I was filled with joy returning at the helm earlier this year, but I gradually came to realize that it is difficult to fulfill such a demanding role given my new condition as a laryngectomee," Mongeau said in a statement.

Mongeau took a break from the job in August 2015 after the discovery of a rare type of tumor in his throat. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

