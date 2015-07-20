CN Rail profit up, maintains earnings forecast

TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reported higher second quarter earnings on Monday and said it still expects double-digit growth in earnings per share for the full year, even as volume slipped.

Net income rose to C$886 million ($682 million), or C$1.10 a share, from C$847 million, or C$1.03 a share, a year earlier. Revenue was little changed at C$3.13 billion, compared with C$3.12 billion a year earlier.