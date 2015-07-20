FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CN Rail profit up, maintains earnings forecast
July 20, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

CN Rail profit up, maintains earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reported higher second quarter earnings on Monday and said it still expects double-digit growth in earnings per share for the full year, even as volume slipped.

Net income rose to C$886 million ($682 million), or C$1.10 a share, from C$847 million, or C$1.03 a share, a year earlier. Revenue was little changed at C$3.13 billion, compared with C$3.12 billion a year earlier.

$1 = $1.30 Canadian Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese

