China Railway seeks about $500 mln in convertible bonds-terms

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corp is seeking to raise about $500 million by issuing convertible bonds, according to a term sheet of the deal seen on Monday.

China Construction has set the conversion premium at 37.5-42.5 percent above the closing price on Jan 18 of HK$7.49, the terms showed.

The zero coupon bonds are due in 2021 with a put option in 2019. The proceeds will be used for domestic and overseas projects investment and mergers and acquisitions among others, the terms showed.

CICC, J.P. Morgan and UBS are arranging the deal, according to the term sheet. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)