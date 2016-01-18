FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Railway seeks about $500 mln in convertible bonds-terms
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 18, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

China Railway seeks about $500 mln in convertible bonds-terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corp is seeking to raise about $500 million by issuing convertible bonds, according to a term sheet of the deal seen on Monday.

China Construction has set the conversion premium at 37.5-42.5 percent above the closing price on Jan 18 of HK$7.49, the terms showed.

The zero coupon bonds are due in 2021 with a put option in 2019. The proceeds will be used for domestic and overseas projects investment and mergers and acquisitions among others, the terms showed.

CICC, J.P. Morgan and UBS are arranging the deal, according to the term sheet. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.