FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Railway Construction issues $1.6 bln in shares to fund projects
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 19, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

China Railway Construction issues $1.6 bln in shares to fund projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corp Ltd said it had issued 9.94 billion yuan ($1.60 billion) worth of new A shares, raising capital to fund projects and replenish working capital.

The company said it had completed the issuance of 1.24 billion A shares at 8 yuan per share to third party investors, including Caitong Fund Management Co Ltd, Everbright Pramerica Fund Management Co Ltd, China Great Wall Asset Management Co Ltd, and China Life Insurance Co Ltd .

As part of the deal, the shares subscribed by the investors will be subject to a lock-up period of 12 months, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

The company said its gearing ratio is expected to be reduced to 81.38 percent after the deal from 82.70 percent as at end-March 2015.

$1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.