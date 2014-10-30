China Rongsheng shares surge 16 pct after resumes trading

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in China Rongsheng surged 16 percent on Thursday after the country’s largest private shipbuilder said its subsidiaries had signed debt optimization framework agreements with a syndicate of domestic banks.

Trading in Rongsheng had been suspended since Aug. 29. The heavily indebted firm had said at the time that the government was in discussions with a third party to help it with the restructuring of its Jiangsu yard.

Rongsheng said late on Wednesday that it had signed a debt agreement with a syndicate of domestic banks in Anhui province. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank would organise and coordinate the debt optimization and extension of its repayment and renewal terms to the end of 2015.

At 0136 GMT, shares in Rongsheng were trading up 6.6 pct at 1.45 Hong Kong dollars ($0.20). ($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)