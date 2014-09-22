Emerging nations view corporations more favorably - survey

Sept 22 (Reuters) - People in developing countries view corporations more favorably than those in developed countries, a survey by CNBC and public relations firm Burson-Marsteller showed.

According to the survey, 72 percent of the public in emerging economies saw corporations as a “source of hope, rather than fear”, compared with 52 percent in developed economies.

The survey also found that 57 percent of the general population and 53 percent of executives believed that corporations take advantage of tax loopholes to avoid paying their fair share of tax.

Most of those surveyed, including 70 percent of the general population and 67 percent of business leaders in the United States, agreed that it was important for corporations to pay their fair share of taxes.

The exception was Russia. Only 12 percent of those surveyed in the country said it was very important for corporations to pay taxes, while more than half said it was not.

“Six years after the economic crisis hit, this major survey makes clear that, while the reputations of corporations and business leaders are improving, there is still real work to do to dispel doubts about their impact,” said Donald Baer, worldwide chair and chief executive of Burson-Marsteller.

The survey - CNBC/Burson-Marsteller Corporate Perception Indicator - polled 25,000 individuals and 1,800 business executives across the world. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)