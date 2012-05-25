FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNH Global suspends sales to Iran
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 3:33 PM / 5 years ago

CNH Global suspends sales to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Farm and construction equipment maker CNH Global NV on Friday said it has suspended sales to Iran, other than those required to fulfill binding contracts, in a move to support international diplomatic efforts.

CNH said its subsidiaries will no longer carry out business related to products or components where Iran is the end destination. These sales have been “totally immaterial in a quantitative and qualitative sense” and made for commercial and civilian use only, the company said in a statement.

CNH is majority-owned by Fiat Industrial SpA. On Friday Fiat Industrial and affiliate Fiat SpA also suspended commercial relations with Iran.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.