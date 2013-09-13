CNH Industrial shares to debut in New York on Sept 30 - Marchionne

TURIN, Italy Sept 13 (Reuters) - Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial’s shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, the company’s chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

Italy’s Fiat Industrial will merge with its U.S.-listed CNH unit, and the new group will shift its primary listing to Wall Street from Italy.

It will be registered in the Netherlands and will have its tax residency in the UK.

Its Milan debut should take place a few days after shares start trading in the U.S.

“CNH Industrial will start trading on Sept. 30,” Marchionne said to journalists on the sidelines of a ceremony in Turin.