September 12, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

CNH Industrial to produce mini excavators with Hyundai Heavy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial has signed a 10-year partnership with South Korea's shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries to develop mini-excavators, completing the expansion of its excavator product portfolio.

Under the agreement -- which applies globally with the exception of South Korea and could be renewed for a further three years -- Hyundai Heavy Industries will grant manufacturing licensing and component and spare parts supply to CNH.

"Once fully realised, the mini-excavator product offering will include 14 models ranging from one ton to six tons," CNH said in a note. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
