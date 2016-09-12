BRIEF-HP Inc agrees to buy Samsung Electronics's printer business
* HP Inc accelerates disruption of $55 billion copier segment with acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd's printer business
MILAN, Sept 12 Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial has signed a 10-year partnership with South Korea's shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries to develop mini-excavators, completing the expansion of its excavator product portfolio.
Under the agreement -- which applies globally with the exception of South Korea and could be renewed for a further three years -- Hyundai Heavy Industries will grant manufacturing licensing and component and spare parts supply to CNH.
"Once fully realised, the mini-excavator product offering will include 14 models ranging from one ton to six tons," CNH said in a note. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
* HP Inc accelerates disruption of $55 billion copier segment with acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd's printer business
AGADEZ, Niger, Sept 12 On Mayango Jallah's second attempt to reach Europe, he recalls, the dinghy he was in came within sight of southern Spain.
LONDON, Sept 12 GlaxoSmithKline is to sell its portfolio of anaesthetic drugs to South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare for up to 280 million pounds ($372 million) as part of a drive by the British drugmaker to focus on core therapy areas.