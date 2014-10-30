FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Industrial confirms FY guidance after Q3 meets expectations
October 30, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

CNH Industrial confirms FY guidance after Q3 meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial confirmed its full-year guidance on Thursday after reporting a third-quarter net profit in line with expectations.

The sister company of carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said July-September net profit fell to $162 million from $275 million in the previous year, in line with an analyst forecast of $161 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total group revenues were down 5.2 percent to $7.74 billion, while sales of its industrial activities were down 6 percent at $7.4 billion.

Net industrial debt stood at $3.9 billion at the end of September, up from $3.7 billion at the end of June.

Shares in the company, which are down nearly 23 percent so far this year, rose after the results and were up 4.15 percent at 6.65 euros by 1310 GMT. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)

