October 31, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

CNH Industrial sees improvement in Q4 Iveco trading profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial sees “material” improvement in truck unit Iveco’s shrinking trading profit in the fourth quarter of this year from the third quarter, CEO Richard Tobin said on Thursday.

Tobin said on a quarterly earnings conference call that the company was capable of improving Iveco’s profitability even in a flat market.

Investors are eying Iveco for signs that the truck maker’s profitability is recovering from a sales slump as a recession crimps spending. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

