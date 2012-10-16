FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CNH Capital sells $750 mln in notes
October 16, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-CNH Capital sells $750 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CNH Capital LLC on Tuesday
sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the original $500
million.
    Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays
Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CNH CAPITAL

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    11/1/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    5/1/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 3.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/18/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 351 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

