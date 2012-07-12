UPDATE 1-CNH Global forms committee to evaluate merger with Fiat

July 12 (Reuters) - Farm and construction equipment maker CNH Global NV said it formed a special committee to look into the merger proposal by Italian truckmaker Fiat Industrial .

The merger requires the approval of the committee, comprised of the independent and unconflicted members of CNH’s board.

Fiat Industrial, which owns more than 88 percent of CNH Global, said in May that it plans to merge with CNH, the world’s second largest maker of farm equipment after Deere & Co, and shift its focus towards North America.

The committee engaged J.P. Morgan and Lazard as its financial advisers.

CNH shares were down 3 percent at $36.72 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.