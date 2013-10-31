FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Industrial sees EU truck market down 5 pct in 2013
October 31, 2013 / 2:17 PM / 4 years ago

CNH Industrial sees EU truck market down 5 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial sees the struggling truck market in the 27 European Union countries falling as much as 5 percent in 2013, it said in a third quarter earnings presentation on its website on Thursday.

The company sees the truck market in Latin America growing between 5 and 10 percent this year, according to the presentation.

A weak truck market in Europe has weighed on earnings in recent quarters.

CNH Industrial said it sees 2013 global tractor sales growing 5-10 percent, sales for agricultural combines growing 10-15 percent, and sales for both light and heavy construction equipment falling as much as 5 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Isla Binnie)

