CNH Industrial shares open at $12.75 on first day of NYSE trade
September 30, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

CNH Industrial shares open at $12.75 on first day of NYSE trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares in truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial opened at $12.75 on their first day of trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday.

CNH Industrial is the new name for the group created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its CNH unit, which took effect on Monday. The combined group’s shares shifted their primary listing from Milan to New York.

The company’s secondary listing is in Milan, where shares debuted at 9.56 euros. Fiat Industrial was spun off from sister group Italian automaker Fiat in 2011.

Fiat Industrial closed at 9.75 euros on Friday, its last day of trading.

CNH Industrial builds construction equipment, agricultural machinery and trucks in 190 countries and employs over 65,000 people. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)

