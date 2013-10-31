FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Industrial Q3 net profit falls to 248 mln euros
October 31, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

CNH Industrial Q3 net profit falls to 248 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial said on Thursday third-quarter profit and margin fell as a stronger euro impacted its Latin American business, and confirmed its full-year targets.

The sister company of Italian car maker Fiat, which competes with Caterpillar Inc and Deere & Co, said revenues were 6.22 billion euros in the third quarter, down 1.5 percent year-on-year.

Net profit was 248 million euros, down from 291 million euros for the third quarter of last year.

Trading profit at truck unit Iveco, which accounts for about one third of group sales, fell 95 percent to 15 million euros.

